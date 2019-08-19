El director de Open Arms Italia, Ricardo Gatti, ha planteado la posibilidad de desembarcar a los 107 náufragos que se encuentran en el buque de rescate Open Arms en la isla italiana de Sicilia como paso previo para su envío en avión a Madrid.
"Para dar dignidad a los rescatados, podrían transferirlos a Catania -Sicilia- y desde allí en avión llevarlos a Madrid", ha afirmado Gatti en declaraciones a los periodistas desde Lampedusa, según recoge la agencia de noticias rusa Sputnik.
El traslado a España del Aquarius supuso unos 250.000 euros
Gatti ha explicado que además de ahorrar tiempo en el mar a las personas rescatadas, también supondría un recorte del gasto público empleado en el desplazamiento. Así, ha recordado que el año pasado el traslado a España del Aquarius supuso unos 250.000 euros en gastos para los guardacostas en labores de asistencia. En contraste, enviar a los migrantes en avión a España sería más barato, según Gatti.
Este domingo España ha ofrecido Algeciras y Baleares como posibles destinos del barco, pero desde la ONG han descartado estas opciones por su lejanía e insiste en la situación "insostenible" a bordo del buque 18 días después del rescate.
