Crisis migratoria La ONG Open Arms plantea atracar en Sicilia y trasladar a los migrantes en avión a Madrid

El director del buque humanitario ha explicado que además de ahorrar tiempo en el mar a las personas rescatadas, esta alternativa supondría un recorte del gasto público empleado en el desplazamiento.

Algunos de los 107 migrantes en el interior del barco de la ONG española Open Arms | EFE

El director de Open Arms Italia, Ricardo Gatti, ha planteado la posibilidad de desembarcar a los 107 náufragos que se encuentran en el buque de rescate Open Arms en la isla italiana de Sicilia como paso previo para su envío en avión a Madrid.

"Para dar dignidad a los rescatados, podrían transferirlos a Catania -Sicilia- y desde allí en avión llevarlos a Madrid", ha afirmado Gatti en declaraciones a los periodistas desde Lampedusa, según recoge la agencia de noticias rusa Sputnik.

El traslado a España del Aquarius supuso unos 250.000 euros

Gatti ha explicado que además de ahorrar tiempo en el mar a las personas rescatadas, también supondría un recorte del gasto público empleado en el desplazamiento. Así, ha recordado que el año pasado el traslado a España del Aquarius supuso unos 250.000 euros en gastos para los guardacostas en labores de asistencia. En contraste, enviar a los migrantes en avión a España sería más barato, según Gatti.

Este domingo España ha ofrecido Algeciras y Baleares como posibles destinos del barco, pero desde la ONG han descartado estas opciones por su lejanía e insiste en la situación "insostenible" a bordo del buque 18 días después del rescate.

