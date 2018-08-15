Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a 69 personas más que navegaban en una nueva patera detectada en el Estrecho de Gibraltar, la sexta desde que comenzase este miércoles, y a otras 58 personas en la que ha sido la quinta patera interceptada en aguas del Mar de Alborán, con lo que son ya 448 las personas rescatadas durante la jornada mientras navegaban hacia la costa andaluza.
Según han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, después de que las naves Guardamar Concepción Arenal, Salvamar Gadir y Salvamar Arcturus hubiesen rescatado a 135 personas en cinco pateras localizadas durante este miércoles en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar, ha sido localizada una nueva patera, de la cual han sido rescatadas otras 69 personas.
En el caso del mar de Alborán, después de que la embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo SAR Mastelero rescatase inicialmente a 55 personas de una primera patera detectada este miércoles en estas aguas, dicha nave rescató a otras 171 personas de tres nuevas pateras, y ahora ha rescatado a 58 personas más de una quinta patera localizada este miércoles en Alborán.
Así las cosas, en lo que va de miércoles han sido rescatadas 204 personas de seis pateras detectadas en el Estrecho, y 284 de cinco pateras localizadas en el mar de Alborán, sumando un total de 488 personas.
