Madrid
La embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo que remolca al cayuco hallado el lunes a 490 kilómetros del suroeste de la isla de El Hierro con 17 cadáveres y tres supervivientes a bordo, llegará esta noche al puerto de los Cristianos.
Aunque en principio se pensaba que sería en la madrugada del jueves, fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo han confirmado a Efe que se espera que entre las 20:30 y las 21:00 horas de hoy, la guardamar Talía atraque en el puerto de los Cristianos tras una navegación que comenzó a primeras horas de la tarde del lunes desde Gran Canaria.
En estos días, la embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo ha recorrido 600 kilómetros de ida y algo menos en una travesía de vuelta que se inició sobre las 14:00 horas de ayer tras enganchar al cayuco con los cadáveres. Hasta la llegada de la guardamar, un mercante que se encontraba en la zona ha custodiado la barcaza para evitar que se perdiera en el mar.
Un avión del Servicio Aéreo de Búsqueda y Rescate del Ejército del Aire localizó en la mañana del lunes al cayuco y pudo rescatar a sus únicos tres supervivientes. Se trata de dos hombres, uno de ellos grave por una deshidratación severa, y una mujer, que fueron trasladados en helicóptero hasta Tenerife, donde se encuentran ingresados en dos centros sanitarios.
La cifra de 17 muertos confirmada por el momento convierte a este cayuco en la mayor tragedia de la que se tiene constancia en Canarias desde agosto del año pasado, cuando la Guardia Civil localizó otra barza similar con quince cadáveres a bordo, sin ningún superviviente, a unos 200 kilómetros al sur de Gran Canaria
