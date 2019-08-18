Las autoridades turcas han informado este domingo de la detención de un total de 330 migrantes que intentaban alcanzar la isla griega de Lesbos, en el mar Egeo.
En concreto los guardacostas han realizado hasta siete operaciones en la región de Küçükkuyu, provincia de Çanakkale desde la tarde del sábado, informa la agencia de noticias turca Anatolia.
Los migrantes son afganos, sirios, iraníes e iraquíes, según la Guardia Costera, que alerta de un incremento del número de personas que intentan cruzar el mar hasta Lesbos.
Desde el pasado 10 de agosto han sido detenidas 699 personas. El acuerdo alcanzado en marzo de 2016 entre Turquía y la UE puso freno al flujo de migrantes en el Mediterráneo oriental.
De ese modo, Ankara se convirtió en el gendarme de Bruselas a cambio de fondos para el sustento de los más de 3,5 millones de refugiados sirios acogidos en Turquía.
Además, Ankara se ha comprometido a aceptar la devolución de los migrantes que logren pisar Europa.
