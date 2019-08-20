Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis del Open Arms El Gobierno moviliza un buque de la Armada para llevar a Mallorca al Open Arms tras 19 días de bloqueo

En un comunicado, Moncloa afirma que el buque Audaz saldrá de Cádiz este martes y llegará a Lampedusa dentro de tres días para "hacerse cargo" de los rescatados y "acompañar" al barco de la ONG hasta el puerto de Palma de Mallorca.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un migrante mira este domingo desde la cubierta de el buque Open Arms las costas de Lampedusa (Italia). - EFE

Un migrante mira este domingo desde la cubierta de el buque Open Arms las costas de Lampedusa (Italia). - EFE

Tras 19 días de incertidumbre y varias ofertas de puerto rechazadas por la ONG Open Arms debido a la tensión a bordo del barco, la última medida anunciada por el Gobierno para dar solución al bloqueo de los migrantes rescatados es un buque de la Armada.

En un comunicado de Presidencia, el Ejecutivo ha anunciado que el buque Audaz de la Armada se prepara desde la mañana de este martes en la base de Rota (Cádiz) para "poner rumbo inmediato a la isla italiana de Lampedusa", donde se encuentra fondeado el barco desde que, el pasado miércoles, la Justicia italiana permitiera a la ONG acceder a sus aguas territoriales, dada la situación de emergencia humanitaria que se vivía a bordo.

"A primera hora comenzaron las tareas de preparación y aprovisionamiento para iniciar la singladura y dar asistencia al barco de Open Arms y sus ocupantes", añade la nota, que también informa de que el Audaz, de 94 metros de estola y 14 de manga, zarpará hacia la isla italiana a las 17.00 horas de este martes.

"El Gobierno considera que ésta es la opción más adecuada para resolver esta misma semana la emergencia humanitaria", asegura el Gobierno. Serán tres días de travesía desde Cádiz hasta el Open Amrs, especifica.

Un vez allí "se hará cargo de las personas acogidas en el Open Arms"  y procederá al "acompañamiento del barco humanitario hasta el puerto de Palma, en Mallorca".

"Tras analizar distintas opciones, el Gobierno de España, de acuerdo a las recomendaciones logísticas de la Armada, considera que ésta es la más adecuada".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad