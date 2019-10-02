La Agencia de Protección de Datos (AEPD) ha multado a Eroski por la difusión del vídeo en el que se ve a la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, con un guardia de seguridad tras intentar robar dos cremas.
Según adelanta El Independiente, Protección de Datos abrió una investigación el año pasado. En la resolución, a la que ha tenido acceso Público, se establece una multa de 100.000 euros por infringir el artículo 9 de la ley de Protección de Datos ya que no se garantizó la seguridad de estas imágenes.
Además, impone otra multa de 50.000 euros por infracción del artículo 4.1 ya que se observa una "recopilación" de fotografías de forma "deliberada con el fin de ser expuestas para su visionado habitual".
La Agencia de Protección de Datos (AEPD) multa a Eroski por la difusión del vídeo de las cremas de Cristina... by Público.es on Scribd
La publicación de las imágenes propició la dimisión de Cifuentes en un momento en el que se cuestionaba la legalidad de su título máster en el Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) en el curso 2011-2012. Caso por el que la expresidenta se sentará en el banquillo por la presunta falsificación del acta de esos estudios.
