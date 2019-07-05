Una avería en el motor de un crucero de la compañía Norwegian ha dejado varados en Barcelona a unos 2.700 pasajeros. Fuentes del Puerto de Barcelona han explicado que el barco llegó el martes por la mañana a Barcelona, de donde tenía previsto salir ese mismo día a última hora, pero una avería en el motor le obligó a atracar para ser reparado.
En un comunicado, esa compañía precisa que esos problemas técnicos, que empezó a notar el 1 de julio, le obligaron a finalizar el crucero en Barcelona, en lugar de hacerlo este viernes en el puerto italiano de Civitavecchia, tal como esta previsto.
El crucero, de 13 días de duración, recorría tanto el norte de Europa como el Mediterráneo, y como consecuencia de la avería Norwegian ha ofrecido a los pasajeros afectados el reembolso del 50% del importe y un descuento del 50% en la tarifa de un crucero de similar importe, así como 300 dólares para gestionar cambios de billetes de avión.
Fuentes del Puerto de Barcelona también han precisado que Norwegian ha ofrecido a los pasajeros quedarse en Barcelona alojados en el barco hasta hoy, viajar hasta Roma para enlazar desde allí con sus países de origen, tal como estaba previsto, o bien volar desde Barcelona a sus destinos
