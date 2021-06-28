Cuatro años de cárcel por una violación grupal a dos menores

sevillaActualizado:
Tres jóvenes de nacionalidad francesa que violaron a dos menores de edad en un piso turístico de Sevilla han sido condenados a entre tres y cuatro años de cárcel, aunque ninguno de ellos continuará en prisión porque el tribunal ha sustituido las penas por su expulsión de España durante diez años.
En una sentencia firme fechada el 24 de junio a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, la Sección Cuarta de la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla impone cuatro años de prisión a Lucas B. y Arthur X.M. y tres años a Sacha G., en todos los casos por un delito de abusos sexuales, pero también sustituye todas esas penas por su expulsión de territorio español "en el plazo más breve posible".
Los acusados, en prisión provisional desde el 2 de septiembre de 2020, iban a ser enjuiciados este jueves, pero su defensa alcanzó un acuerdo previo con la Fiscalía y la abogada de las dos víctimas basado en la aplicación de las atenuantes de confesión, ya que los tres reconocieron los hechos, y reparación del daño.
En este sentido, el tribunal estima que los tres jóvenes son "conscientes del daño causado" y están "arrepentidos de su acción", por lo que cada uno de ellos consignó 25.000 euros "con la intención de paliar en lo posible las consecuencias de sus actos y ofrecer a las menores algún tipo de reparación".
En la sentencia, facilitada por la oficina de comunicación del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA), la Audiencia relata que los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 20.30 horas del 29 de agosto de 2020, cuando los tres procesados, todos de 24 años, contactaron en un bar de la Alameda de Hércules con las dos menores, una de 15 años y otra de 14.
La Audiencia también establece que si los acusados, sin "residencia ni arraigo alguno en España", entrarán en la cárcel si vuelven a pisar territorio nacional antes del plazo estipulado, mientras que si son "sorprendidos en la frontera" serán "expulsados directamente" y los diez años empezarán a computarse desde cero otra vez.
