Público
Cuatro fallecidos a bordo de un cayuco que llegó a una playa de Tenerife

La embarcación llegó de madrugada a la playa del Cabezo, al sur de la isla, con un total de 47 migrantes.

Salvamento Marítimo rescata este sábado a personas migrantes en las costas de Canarias. - EFE
Una embarcación de salvamento marítimo rescata a los migrantes de una patera en las costas de Canarias. — EFE

Santa cruz de tenerife

Actualizado:

EFE

Cuatro hombres han fallecido en un cayuco que llegó esta madrugada por sus propios medios a la playa del Cabezo, en El Médano (sur de Tenerife), con un total de 47 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano a bordo, ha informado una portavoz del 112 de Canarias.

La embarcación alcanzó la costa sobre las 4.30 horas con tres cadáveres a bordo y 44 supervivientes, uno de los cuales murió en la misma playa de parada cardiorrespiratoria mientras los equipos médicos trataban de reanimarlo.

41.861 inmigrantes

El año pasado llegaron irregularmente a España un total de 41.861 inmigrantes por vía marítima y terrestre, un 29 % más que en 2019 fundamentalmente debido a la fuerte presión migratoria sobre Canarias, a cuyas costas arribaron 23.023 personas, un 756,8 % más. 

Más de la mitad de estas personas arribaron a las costas canarias (23.023, frente a las 2.687 registradas en 2019), donde se contabilizó la llegada de 745 embarcaciones, un 477 % más que un año antes (129).

(Habrá ampliación)

