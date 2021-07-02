Cuatro fallecidos en una colisión entre un tren y un vehículo en un paso a nivel en Novelda

alicante
Cuatro personas, tres mujeres y un hombre, han fallecido este viernes tras colisionar un tren y el vehículo en el que viajaban en un paso a nivel de Novelda (Alicante), según ha informado el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU).
Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 17.15 horas, cuando se ha alertado al CICU de un accidente entre un coche y un tren en el paso a nivel de Camí de Castilla de Novelda. En concreto, se trataba de un tren de Barcelona con destino Lorca (00463-interciyt), que había arrollado a un turismo el cual quedó muy afectado, según fuentes del consorcio provincial de bomberos.
Hasta el lugar se han desplazado una unidad del SAMU y una unidad de SVB cuyo equipo médico sólo ha podido confirmar el fallecimiento de cuatro personas --tres mujeres y varón-- de las cuales se desconoce la edad. Asimismo, el equipo sanitario SVB ha asistido a una mujer que viajaba en el tren por crisis de ansiedad y ha sido dada de alta in situ.
