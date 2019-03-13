Público
Público

Cuca Solana Cuca Solana, impulsora de la pasarela Cibeles, muere en Madrid a los 78 años

Recibió en diciembre de 2018 el Premio a la Promoción en la Industria de la Moda, otorgado por el Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 10 de febrero de 2005, de Leonor Pérez Pita./EFE

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 10 de febrero de 2005, de Leonor Pérez Pita./EFE

Leonor Pérez Pita, más conocida como Cuca Solana, directora durante más de tres décadas de la pasarela de moda madrileña Cibeles, ha fallecido este miércoles en Madrid, a los 78 años, han informado fuentes cercanas a su entorno. Cuca Solana fue la gran impulsora de la moda española a mediados de los ochenta, una dedicación que culminó con la creación, en 1986, de la denominada Pasarela Cibeles, hoy Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, y de cuyo Comité de Moda era presidenta.

A lo largo de estos treinta años de dedicación a la pasarela madrileña, ésta experimentó una notable evolución. Era consciente del talento español, y su principal objetivo fue que, bajo su dirección, apareciera lo mejor del diseño español sin perder de vista el talento emergente.

Gracias a su fe y empeño en los jóvenes creadores, Ifema puso en marcha en 2006 la pasarela EGO, como pieza clave del relevo generacional en esta industria. Su vinculación con la moda la llevó a trabajar por este sector hasta el último momento, como presidenta del Comité de Moda, órgano asesor de la pasarela madrileña integrado por diseñadores que examinan y estudian las colecciones.

"Si algo te gusta, te ayuda a vivir”, decía Cuca Solana

En reconocimiento a su larga trayectoria, Cuca Solana recibió en diciembre de 2018 el Premio a la Promoción en la Industria de la Moda, otorgado por el Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, por su "papel destacado en la difusión de la industria de la moda española, consiguiendo reconocimiento social y promoción mundial".

Siempre trabajó por la moda española, para darle la notoriedad y promoción que necesitaba. "Si algo te gusta, te ayuda a vivir”, decía Cuca Solana con frecuencia.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad