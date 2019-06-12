El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Ismael Moreno ha propuesto juzgar a 31 personas, entre ellas los actores Imanol Arias y Ana Duato, por defraudar a Hacienda a través de sociedades instrumentales creadas por el despacho Nummaria, del que era responsable otro de los procesados, el abogado Fernando Peña.
En un auto, notificado este miércoles, el juez, que ha abierto además una pieza separada para investigar delitos de blanqueo, acuerda el procesamiento de esas 31 personas físicas y otras seis jurídicas por delitos contra la Hacienda pública, insolvencia punible o frustración de la ejecución, estafa procesal, falsedad documental y organización criminal.
En el caso de los dos protagonistas de la serie Cuéntame, los delitos por los que se les procesa son contra la Hacienda Publica y en el de Duato, también por falsedad documental.
El principal investigado es Fernando Peña, máximo responsable de Nummaria. El juez expone que creó una estructura de sociedades "cuya única finalidad es la de asegurar la opacidad de las operaciones económicas de sus clientes" como Arias o Duato, que, según el juez, "eran conscientes de que esas estructuras iban a ser utilizadas para realizar actividades delictivas".
Para controlar el sistema, contó con su hijo Pedro Ángel Peña Bello y los jefes de departamento José Luis Álvarez García (fiscal), Pedro Mena Regodón (contable] y Francisco Javier Gómez Gutiérrez (jurídico), quienes, de acuerdo al auto, "actúan coordinadamente bajo la jefatura de Fernando Peña y con reparto entre ellos de funciones, manteniendo su ilícita actividad de forma permanente al menos desde el año 2005".
El despacho Nummaria "facilitó estructuras jurídico-económicas diseñadas, implementadas y gestionadas por el despacho con la única finalidad de asegurar la opacidad de las operaciones económicas de sus clientes" como Arias o Duato y que, según el juez, "eran conscientes de que esas estructuras iban a ser utilizadas para realizar actividades delictivas".
(Habrá ampliación)
