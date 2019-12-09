Público
Cumbre del clima 2019

Cumbre del Clima Activistas se rocían con 'petróleo' frente a la Cumbre del Clima: "Empresas criminales, fuera de la COP"

Un grupo de manifestantes ha organizado una protesta en los aledaños de Ifema para denunciar la presencia de empresas contaminantes en la Cumbre del Clima de las Naciones Unidas.

Un grupo de activistas protesta en la Cumbre del Clima por la presencia de empresas contaminantes./ Alejandro Tena

Un grupo de activistas ha efectuado una acción de protesta a las puertas de la Cumbre del Clima para denunciar la presencia de empresas contaminantes en la COP 25

Al grito de "empresas contaminantes, fuera de la COP", algunos de los manifestantes se han colocado frente a los periodistas que cubrían el acto y se han rociado con una especie de líquido negro, en representación “del petróleo, el gas y el carbón que contaminan las negociaciones climáticas”, tal y como han explicado los organizadores de la acción.

Además, otro grupo de activistas ha desplegado varias pancartas en las que se denunciaba el greenwashing  de las grandes multinacionales en la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid.

Los cerca de veinte activistas que han participado en la protesta han sido identificados por la Policía Nacional y se desconoce si ha habido detenidos. Según ha podido saber Público, las personas que han protagonizado el acto pertenecen a diferentes grupos medioambientalistas como Ecologistas en Acción, la Asamblea Antimilitarista de Madrid y la Plataforma Desarma Madrid.

"El patrocinio de la Cumbre no solo ofrece a estas multinacionales la oportunidad perfecta para lavar su imagen pública presentándose como empresas responsables y comprometidas con el medio ambiente, sino que además les permite aumentar su capacidad de influencia sobre las negociaciones", han comentado fuentes de la protesta.

El motivo de la concentración es la presencia de empresas como Endesa –la mayor emisora de CO2 de España– Iberdrola, Grupo Volkswagen, Banco Santander y el BBVA en la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid.

