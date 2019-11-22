Público
Cumbre del Clima Extremadura ofrece un coche eléctrico a Greta Thunberg para viajar desde Lisboa a Madrid

La adolescente sueca viaja en un catamarán con el que cruza el Atlántico para llegar a Europa y poder asistir a la Cumbre del Clima de la ONU, que acontecerá en la capital española desde el 2 al 13 de diciembre. 

08/10/2019 - La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg durante un acto en la reserva india de Standing Rock, Dakota del Norte. / REUTERS - JIM URQUHART

La Junta de Extremadura ha ofrecido un coche eléctrico a la activista sueca Greta Thunberg para que pueda viajar desde Lisboa a Madrid para asistir a la Cumbre del Clima respetando el medio ambiente. La activista de 16 años puso un comentario en Twitter en el que explicaba que habían tenido que reducir la velocidad del viaje en barco debido a la meteorología adversa.

"Pero ahora estamos nuevamente en camino a toda velocidad. Con suerte llegaremos a Lisboa, Portugal, a principios de diciembre", decía Greta. A ese tuit le respondió este jueves la Consejería de Transición Ecológica y Sostenibilidad de Extremadura con el ofrecimiento de un vehículo eléctrico, merced a una colaboración privada.

Fuentes de esta consejería han explicado que el viaje de la joven a Madrid le permitirá "observar la dehesa extremeña, el mejor exponente de ecosistema de lucha contra el cambio climático".

La adolescente viaja hacia España en un catamarán –patroneado por una pareja de australianos– con el que cruza el Atlántico para llegar a tiempo a la Cumbre del Clima, que se celebrará en Madrid entre el 2 y el 13 de diciembre, tras ser suspendida en Chile por la convulsión social que vive el país latinoamericano.

