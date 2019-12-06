Público
Cumbre del clima 2019

Cumbre Clima Greta Thunberg llega a Madrid tras un viaje en tren de 10 horas desde Lisboa

La activista, que rechaza el avión por la emisión de gases contaminantes, realizó el viaje de 625 kilómetros que separan Lisboa de Madrid en el tren nocturno.

Greta Thunberg en el tren en el que viajó de Lisboa a Mardid / EFE

La activista sueca Greta Thunberg llegó este viernes a Madrid tras diez horas de viaje a bordo del Lusitania, el tren nocturno de Renfe que enlaza Lisboa con la capital española, donde participará en la Marcha por el Clima de esta tarde.

El tren llegó a la estación de Chamartín cumpliendo el horario previsto, las 8.40 de la mañana hora local (7.40 GMT), tras haber realizado un trayecto que incluye 17 paradas.

Junto a ella arriban alrededor de una treintena de periodistas, fotógrafos y cámaras de varios países que subieron en Lisboa al tren para cubrir su travesía hacia Madrid, rodeada de gran expectación mediática.

El interés llegó a causar un importante revuelo antes incluso de que partiese el tren, en la estación de Santa Apolonia, donde hubo confusión y carreras de la prensa para grabar el momento en que la adolescente se subía al vagón, finalmente por una puerta diferente a la esperada.

Tras el incidente, que requirió incluso la presencia de agentes de policía, Thunberg ingresó en su compartimento y permaneció allí todo el trayecto, sin volver a ser vista.

La activista rechaza el avión por la emisión de gases contaminantes y, tras descartar un vehículo eléctrico y recibir ofertas tan llamativas como la posibilidad de cubrir los 625 kilómetros que separan las capitales ibéricas en burro, se inclinó por llegar a Madrid en el tren nocturno.

Una opción no limpia totalmente, puesto que el Lusitania recorre 210 kilómetros con una locomotora diésel a partir del momento en que cruza la frontera a la altura de la provincia española de Salamanca.

En Madrid, está previsto que Greta Thunberg participe en la manifestación convocada para el viernes tras ofrecer una rueda de prensa en la Casa Encendida junto a otros integrantes del movimiento Fridays for Future y Juventud por el Clima.

Su agenda incluye también su participación, el lunes, en el acto "Niños y jóvenes ante el cambio climático", junto a la ministra de Educación en funciones, Isabel Celaá, la alta comisionada de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos, Michelle Bachelet, y la directora ejecutiva de Unicef, Henrietta H. Fore.

