La juventud ha vuelto a tomar la Cumbre del Clima. Lo han hecho para demostrar al mundo, una vez más, que sus compromisos por salvar el planeta están pasos por delante de los que pueden mostrar los dirigentes mundiales. En una rueda de prensa multitudinaria, representantes del Fridays For Future de cada continente han llamado a la acción. Porque, más allá de sus protestas, sólo les queda eso, pedir cambios inmediatos y estructurales.

Joel Peña, un joven chileno que ha dado voz a los pueblos latinoamericanos, ha dejado claro que el globo sur ya está palpando con la yema de sus dedos las consecuencias de la emergencia climática. “Lo que está pasando en mi país y en el resto del continente es un síntoma de que esto es un problema global. Nuestro modelo económico y político no ha sabido proporcionar dignidad a los individuos ni proteger los ecosistemas que sostienen la vida”, ha expuesto el activista, que no ve posible avanzar en la lucha contra la crisis climática si no hay compromisos políticos basados en la justicia y la equidad.



