madridActualizado:
Los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión Europea inician este viernes la reflexión sobre las liberación de las patentes de las vacunas contra la covid después de que el presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, apoyara esta iniciativa.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, va a presentar a la Cumbre Social Europea, que ha comenzado este viernes en Oporto la propuesta de España, en la que se advierte de que esta medida no es suficiente para garantizar el acceso a los sueros de los países en desarrollo.
El primer ministro de Polonia, Mateusz Morawiecki, ha pedido este viernes a los "países ricos" que respalden la suspensión de patentes. Morawiecki, también ha abogado por expandir el envío de vacunas a los países con menos recursos, insistiendo en la necesidad de contener el virus a nivel global, según ha informado su oficina.
Este jueves, el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, se mostró "favorable" al levantamiento de la protección que ofrecen las patentes para que países pobres puedan tener acceso a la vacuna. Italia también se sumó a la postura francesa e instó a Europa a no perder la oportunidad.
En Alemania, una portavoz de Merkel afirmó que el plan provocaría "graves complicaciones" para la producción de vacunas, ya que podría desalentar a las farmacéuticas si consideran que el gasto dedicado a investigación y desarrollo no revierte en beneficios, según la agencia Bloomberg.
La industria farmacéutica ha cargado contra Biden por su apoyo a retirar las patentes. El grupo de Investigadores y Manufactureros Farmacéuticos de EEUU (PhRMA), asociación que engloba fabricantes como AstraZeneca, Pfizer y Johnson & Johnson –fabricantes de vacunas contra la covid-19– advirtió este jueves de que la propuesta "debilitará aún más las cadenas de suministro y alimentará la proliferación de vacunas falsificadas".
