Un cura de Talavera condenado a 8 años y medio de cárcel por abusos sexuales 

La sentencia incluye para el procesado inhabilitación especial para el ejercicio de toda profesión u oficio que suponga el contacto regular con menores de edad durante el período de la condena.

El sacerdote José Luis Galán a su llegada a la Audiencia Provincial de Toledo acusado de presuntos abusos sexuales a una menor, a 29 de junio de 2021. Isabel Infantes / Europa Press

La Audiencia Provincial de Toledo ha condenado a 8 años y medio de prisión al sacerdote de Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), José Luis Galán, cuyo juicio se celebró a puerta cerrada los días 29 y 30 de junio y 1 de julio, como autor de un delito continuado de abusos sexuales con acceso carnal.

Asimismo, la sentencia de los magistrados de la Sección Segunda incluye para el procesado inhabilitación especial para el ejercicio de toda profesión u oficio, sea o no retribuido, que suponga el contacto regular con menores de edad durante el período de la condena, y la prohibición de comunicarse con la víctima y de aproximarse a su persona, domicilio, lugar de trabajo o cualquier otro lugar a una distancia inferior a 300 metros, por un periodo de 18 años.

Se impone también al acusado el abono de una indemnización de 50.000 euros a favor de la víctima en concepto de responsabilidad civil y prohibición de comunicarse por cualquier medio con la misma y de aproximarse a su persona, domicilio, lugar de trabajo o cualquier otro lugar en que se encuentre la misma, a una distancia inferior a 300 metros.

