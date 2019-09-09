Público
Curso escolar Arranca el curso escolar en casi toda España

Los alumnos de Infantil y Primaria de Canarias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Comunidad Valenciana, Madrid y País Vasco comienzan este lunes las clases, así como los estudiantes valencianos, vascos y riojanos de ESO, Bachillerato y FP . El desembolso de las familias podría suponer alrededor de 1.500 euros por hijo y curso. 

Este lunes comienza el curso escolar para los alumnos de Infantil y Primaria de siete comunidades. / EFE

El curso escolar arranca esta semana en casi toda España, especialmente para los más pequeños en las etapas de Educación Infantil y Primaria, y muchos de ellos estrenarán mochilas en un año en el que el desembolso de las familias podría suponer alrededor de 1.500 euros por hijo y curso.

La diversidad de los calendarios escolares, aprobados por cada autonomía, lleva a que, en concreto este curso, entren este lunes en las aulas los alumnos de Infantil y Primaria de Canarias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Comunidad Valenciana, Madrid y País Vasco.

También ven acabadas sus vacaciones los estudiantes de Educación Secundaria Obligatoria (ESO), Bachillerato y Formación Profesional (FP) los estudiantes valencianos, vascos y riojanos.

Este martes comienza en Andalucía, Aragón y Asturias

El martes acudirán al aula los más pequeños de Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Ceuta y Melilla; y el miércoles los de Baleares y Galicia. Los últimos niños de Infantil y Primaria en volver serán los de Catalunya y Extremadura, el jueves 12.

Y durante toda esta semana y la siguiente se incorporará el resto del alumnado de las enseñanzas no universitarias de las demás comunidades. Ya lo hicieron la semana pasada el alumnado de Navarra y Murcia.

Sexto curso de la Lomce

Se trata del sexto curso en el que está en vigor la Ley orgánica de Mejora de la Calidad Educativa (Lomce), aunque no en su totalidad ya que están frenadas las "reválidas" en cuarto de la ESO y en segundo de Bachillerato, es decir, unas pruebas para conseguir el título correspondiente de esas etapas.

El Ministerio de Educación fija en 175 los días lectivos pero luego son las comunidades autónomas las que fijan su calendario escolar.

En la Unión Europea, la media de días lectivos (dato de 2018) es de 182 para Primaria y 180 para Secundaria y en la OCDE se incrementan hasta los 185 días y 183, respectivamente.

