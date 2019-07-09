Público
Cursos de verano de la Complutense Chema Crespo: "La supervivencia del periodismo depende de la responsabilidad ética que los medios asuman"

"La credibilidad del periodista y del medio se perderá si en las redes sociales no se aplica la ética como elemento consustancial al periodismo", ha afirmado el director general de Público durante los Cursos de Verano de El Escorial de la Universidad Complutense.

09/07/2019 - Chema Crespo, director general de 'Público', junto a José Manuel Carcasés, director del curso 'Lo prohibido y permitido en la cultura y la comunicación' de los Cursos de Verano de El Escorial de la Universidad Complutense. / NACHO CALONGE

El director general de Público, Chema Crespo, ha asegurado este martes que "la supervivencia del periodismo depende de la responsabilidad ética que los medios asuman". Lo ha hecho durante los Cursos de Verano de El Escorial de la Universidad Complutense, donde ha participado en la jornada Lo prohibido y permitido en la cultura y comunicación.

Crespo se ha centrado en las redes sociales como nuevas fuentes del periodismo, incidiendo en la idea de que la base de la profesión está "revestido de valores éticos y deontológicos", y que el lugar donde contarlo "es meramente instrumental". "Lo he dicho muchas veces, El Quijote es El Quijote. ¿A quién le importa en qué soporte lo leamos?", ha reflexionado.

Ante la pregunta de "¿Todo vale en la prensa digital?", Crespo ha respondido en numerosas ocasiones que "no". "Sencillamente porque la ética no lo tolera y el periodismo sin ética deja de ser periodismo", ha concretado. 

En este sentido, ha querido relacionar el mundo de las redes sociales con la profesión periodística al afirmar que "la credibilidad del periodista y del medio se perderá si en las redes sociales no se aplica la ética como elemento consustancial al periodismo".

