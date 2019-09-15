Unas 1.500 personas han sido desalojadas "de forma ordenada" y sin heridos durante madrugada del domingo en un cámping del término municipal de Crevillente (Alicante) a causa de una crecida de aguas, en el marco del actual episodio de gota fría.
Fuentes de los servicios de emergencias han informado a Efe de que del total de campistas, 310 han sido realojados provisionalmente en el interior de dos polideportivos de Crevillente.
La decisión se tomó durante la medianoche después de que se observara que empezaba a entrar agua en el cámping, propiedad del grupo Marjal, y responsables de la Guardia Civil se reunieran con el alcalde, José Manuel Penalva, y el gerente de la instalación para tomar la determinación.
El desalojo se desarrolló "de forma ordenada" hasta finalizar en torno a las 3.30 horas, sin más incidencias. Se trata de un cámping de lujo y de los de mayor capacidad de la Costa Blanca alicantina que se halla junto a la autopista AP-7 y a muy pocos kilómetros de una de las poblaciones más afectadas por las inundaciones: Almoradí.
