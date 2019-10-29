Los Bombers de la Generalitat han localizado este martes en Vilaverd (Tarragona) los restos de un cuerpo en el marco de la búsqueda de desaparecidos por el temporal de lluvia e inundaciones en la provincia de Tarragona.
El cuerpo hallado corresponde al hombre de 42 años que vivía con su madre, de 69 años y desaparecida, en un bungaló que fue destrozado por la crecida del río Francolí en Vilaverd.
Los Bombers trabajan este martes en la zona de Vilaverd y Montblanc (Tarragona) en el dispositivo de búsqueda de los desaparecidos. El dispositivo continúa y Protección Civil de la Generalitat mantiene el plan de emergencias por inundaciones (Inuncat) en fase de alerta.
El balance provisional de las riadas es actualmente de cuatro personas muertas localizadas e identificadas y tres personas más desaparecidas. Los Bomberos de la Generalitat han localizado esta mañana los restos del cuerpo en la zona del puente de Vilaverd, en el séptimo día del dispositivo de búsqueda.
