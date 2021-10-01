Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada baja hasta los 57 casos y Sanidad suma 48 fallecidos más

La incidencia acumulada baja hasta los 57 casos y Sanidad suma 48 fallecidos más

Este viernes se han notificado 2.037 nuevos contagios. Hay 2.403 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 675 en una UCI.

Un hombre es vacunado este miércoles en la plaza de toros de Illumbe de San Sebastián.
Un hombre es vacunado este miércoles en la plaza de toros de Illumbe de San Sebastián. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este viernes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 2.037 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 877 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.124 registrados el jueves, lo que eleva a 4.961.128 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 57,91 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 59,02 notificado el jueves por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 48 más, de los cuales 112 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 86.463 personas.

Actualmente hay 2.403 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 675 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 188 ingresos y 264 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,99% y en las UCI en el 7,45%.

