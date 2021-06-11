Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada baja dos puntos más, hasta los 108 casos

Sanidad notifica 4.142 contagios y 36 muertes.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 4.142 contagios, 1.961 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 4.975 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.733.600 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 108,46, frente a 110,35 este jueves. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 51.466 positivos.

En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 36 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 97 el viernes pasado. Hasta 80.501 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 109 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

