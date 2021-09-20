madridActualizado:
España sumó el lunes 5.988 nuevos contagios por coronavirus respecto a las cifras globales anunciadas el viernes, llevando el número total de casos registrados en el país desde el inicio de la pandemia hasta los 4.935.534, según datos oficiales del Ministerio de Sanidad. Por su parte, el número de muertes por covid-19 aumentó en 118, con lo que la nueva cifra total de fallecidos por el virus en el país asciende a 85.901, frente a los 85.783 del informe anterior.
(Habrá ampliación)
