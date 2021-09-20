Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada cae hasta los 83 casos y Sanidad suma 5.988 contagios y 118 muertes este fin de semana

Público
Público

Datos del coronavirus La incidencia acumulada cae hasta los 83 casos y Sanidad suma 5.988 contagios y 118 muertes este fin de semana

Aficionados llegan al estadio de Mestalla, donde se ha colocado un punto de vacunación exprés contra la covid-19 antes del partido de Liga que disputan el València y el Real Madrid.
Aficionados llegan al estadio de Mestalla, donde se ha colocado un punto de vacunación exprés contra la covid-19 antes del partido de Liga que disputan el València y el Real Madrid. Kai Forsterling / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

España sumó el lunes 5.988 nuevos contagios por coronavirus respecto a las cifras globales anunciadas el viernes, llevando el número total de casos registrados en el país desde el inicio de la pandemia hasta los 4.935.534, según datos oficiales del Ministerio de Sanidad. Por su parte, el número de muertes por covid-19 aumentó en 118, con lo que la nueva cifra total de fallecidos por el virus en el país asciende a 85.901, frente a los 85.783 del informe anterior.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público