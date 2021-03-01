Estás leyendo: La tasa de incidencia por la covid-19 disminuye a 175, la cifra más baja desde verano

La tasa de incidencia por la covid-19 disminuye a 175, la cifra más baja desde verano

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 15.978 casos de covid-19 este fin de semana, de los cuales 1.159 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 3.052 del pasado viernes.

Dos sanitarias inyectan la vacuna a dos usuarios de una residencia en València. Juan Carlos Cárdenas / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 15.978 casos de covid-19 este fin de semana, de los cuales 1.159 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 3.052 del pasado viernes. De esta forma, en total ya se han diagnosticado de covid-19 a 3.204.531 personas en España. La tasa media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días sigue reducidéndose, situándose en los 175,63 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 193,91 del viernes.

Respecto a las muertes, el nuevo informe publicado por el departamento dirige Carolina Darias registra 467 fallecidos más que el viernes, y 665 en la última semana. En total ya son 69.609 las personas que han fallecido por covid-19 en España.

Actualmente hay 11.754 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.923 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 764 ingresos y 570 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,36 por ciento y en las UCI en el 28,09 por ciento.

