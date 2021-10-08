madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este viernes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 2.309 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 956 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 792 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 4.973.619 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, tras alcanzar el riesgo bajo este jueves, con un total de 48,92 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, el informe de hoy muestra que esta sigue disminuyendo, al notificar 48,18 casos.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 77 más, de los cuales 118 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 86.778 personas.
Actualmente hay 2.136 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 550 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 176 ingresos y 214 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,75% y en las UCI en el 6%.
