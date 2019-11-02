Público
Uso de datos personales El Ministerio de Fomento compró en 2018 a Orange los datos de 16 millones de teléfonos

El Gobierno pagó 150.000 euros a la operadora en 2018 para llevar a cabo un estudio del que no se han publicado los resultados. 

El logo de la operadora francesa Orange. E.P.

El Ministerio de Fomento, durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, encargó en 2018 un estudio de movilidad para el que compró los datos de geolocalización de 16 millones de dispositivos móviles a Orange, según ha publicado el diario El País. El estudio investigaba la movilidad interprovincial mediante carretera, ferrocarril, transporte marítimo y aéreo.

Las condiciones que ponía Fomento incluían asegurarse el cumplimiento de la Ley Orgánica de Protección de Datos antes de empezar a procesar los algoritmos, pero el rotativo asegura que no se han publicado datos en torno al estudio y se desconoce el resultado de la pesquisa.

Los datos usados fueron los que Orange tenía almacenados de parte de julio y agosto y de octubre de 2017. Según El País, ningún dato revelado contenía datos privados. 

Desde la operadora han llamado a la calma y han asegurado al medio de Prisa que no es una medida excepcional o esporádica, ya que se trata de una compraventa habitual. Un portavoz recuerda que el año pasado la compañía estuvo inmersa en otro estudio sobre la movilidad en Barcelona y en concreto la de los visitantes a la Sagrada Familia, con participación del Ayuntamiento de Ada Colau

Esta noticia coincide con la publicación de que el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) seguirá los movimientos de los móviles de los españoles durante tres días laborables de noviembre, un domingo (no especificado) y tres días en periodo vacacional. 

