Debate RTVE RTVE licita el contrato de un decorado por si hay elecciones en noviembre

La Plataforma de Contratación del Sector Público publica el pliego de condiciones del contrato, licitado por el procedimiento abierto simplificado con un presupuesto base de 40.000 euros y cuyo plazo de presentación de candidaturas expira a las 10.00 horas del 23 de septiembre.

La dirección de compras de RTVE ha licitado el contrato de los trabajos de construcción para la implantación de un decorado para las elecciones generales de noviembre de 2019, en previsión de que se produzca una nueva convocatoria electoral.

El 23 es precisamente el día límite para la convocatoria de unos nuevos comicios porque es cuando acaba el plazo de dos meses que estipula la Constitución para que haya investidura si falla un primer intento, como ocurrió en julio.

Si el mes de septiembre avanza sin acuerdo de la mayoría parlamentaria para investir a Pedro Sánchez presidente del Gobierno, se disolverán las Cortes y se convocarían automáticamente las elecciones para el 10 de noviembre.

