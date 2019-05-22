Decapitada una misionera española de 77 años en República Centroafricana

La misionera española Inés Nives Sancho, de 77 años y perteneciente a la congregación francesa de les Filles de Jesus de Massac, ha sido decapitada en la aldea de Nola, diócesis de Berberati, en República Centroafricana.
El cuerpo sin vida de la misionera burgalesa fue hallado "horriblemente mutilado" el lunes en la habitación donde enseñaba costura en esta aldea cercana a la frontera con Camerún, según informa L'Osservatore Romano.
Monseñor Juan José Aguirre, titular de la diócesis de Bangassou desde el año 2000, ha explicado que "personas indeseables" entraron en la habitación de la misionera, "la sacaron de la cama" y el lunes "la descubrieron casi decapitada". "No se sabe por qué. Este martes ya ha sido enterrada", ha relatado en declaraciones a la Cadena Cope. La misionera, que también tiene nacionalidad francesa, llevaba 26 años trabajando en el país. De momento, se desconoce la autoría de esta acción.
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha mandado su pésame y su cariño a la familia de la misionera y también a la de Fernando Hernández, el misionero salesiano que fue asesinado la pasada semana en Burkina Faso. "Un abrazo a sus congregaciones y mi reconocimiento a su labor siempre al servicio de los más necesitados", ha escrito el jefe del Ejecutivo en un apunte en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
