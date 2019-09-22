Público
Decretan el secreto de sumario en el asesinato de una mujer transexual en Avilés

El cuerpo fue encontrado en una habitación que la víctima habría alquilado en un piso que, según las primeras averiguaciones, funcionaba como casa de citas.

Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

El juzgado de guardia de Avilés ha decretado el secreto del sumario en las investigaciones que se siguen para aclarar la muerte de una mujer transexual de 38 años y nacionalidad brasileña cuyo cadáver fue hallado ayer con numerosas puñaladas, según han informado fuentes policiales.

El cadáver fue localizado por la encargada de la limpieza de una vivienda ubicada en el número 62 de la calle La Cámara, en el centro de Avilés, en una habitación que la víctima habría alquilado en el piso que, según las primeras averiguaciones, funcionaba como casa de citas.

El cuerpo de la víctima, que fue identificado por su número de identidad de extranjero, en el que figuraba como varón, ha sido trasladado ya al Instituto de Medicina Legal de Oviedo para que se le practique la autopsia.

En relación con este suceso, la Federación Plataforma Trans ha mostrado en un comunicado "su más enérgica repulsa y pesar ante este brutal asesinato con claras connotaciones de odio que viene a engrosar los crímenes machistas que ya golpean a las mujeres".

Además, pide a la Fiscalía que se depuren los hechos y que sobre el autor recaiga "el peso de la ley", y reclama para este colectivo que se vea protegido por la tipificación del delito de odio contemplado en el Código Penal y se aplique como agravante.

