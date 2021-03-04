Estás leyendo: La delegación de Gobierno en Madrid prohíbe las manifestaciones del 8M por motivos de salud pública

La delegación de Gobierno en Madrid prohíbe las manifestaciones del 8M por motivos de salud pública

La Delegación ha decidido anular todas las concentraciones que han sido comunicadas, previstas para el domingo 7 y el lunes 8 de marzo de 2021. 

La Delegación ha decidido prohibir todas las que han sido comunicadas, previstas para el domingo 7 y el lunes 8 de marzo de 2021 en la Comunidad de Madrid, que sigue siendo uno de los territorios de España con mayor índice de contagios así como de personas hospitalizadas, por encima de la media nacional.

