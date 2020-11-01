Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por abusar sexualmente de una menor de 13 años que era familiar de su expareja

Público
Público

Delito sexual Detenido un hombre por abusar sexualmente de una menor de 13 años que era familiar de su expareja

Los hechos habrían ocurrido hace aproximadamente un año, durante el transcurso de unos seis meses, en el domicilio del sospechoso.

Detenido un hombre por grabar con cámaras oculta a mujeres mientras se duchaban.
Agentes de la Policía Nacional. — POLICÍA NACIONAL / Europa Press

madrid

europa press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un hombre de 59 años como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual a una menor de 13 años que, además, era familiar de su expareja sentimental tras, al parecer, realizarle tocamientos en varias ocasiones. 

Los hechos habrían ocurrido hace aproximadamente un año, durante el transcurso de unos seis meses, en el domicilio del sospechoso, donde la víctima acudía algunos domingos a comer, ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

Los agentes averiguaron que el ahora detenido dormía la siesta en la misma habitación que la menor, momento en el que presuntamente le realizaba tocamientos por debajo de la ropa, en el pecho y la vagina. Además, en una ocasión llegó a frotar sus genitales contra ella. Posteriormente, tras los abusos sexuales, el sospechoso solía comprarle alguna cosa a la víctima.

Mantenía contacto a través de mensajería instantánea

El detenido mantenía contacto con la menor mediante una aplicación de mensajería instantánea, a través de la que lograba quedar con ella de nuevo con la excusa de invitarla "a comer algo que le gustase".

Los agentes averiguaron que el ahora detenido dormía la siesta en la misma habitación que la menor

Por todo lo anterior, y tras practicar todas las gestiones oportunas, los policías detuvieron al hombre, de 59 años, como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual a menor de edad.

El arrestado, sin antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial, decretándose la prohibición de aproximarse más de 200 metros a la víctima y de comunicarse con ella. La Policía Nacional continúa las investigaciones con el fin de averiguar si pudiesen existir otras víctimas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público