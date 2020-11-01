madrid
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un hombre de 59 años como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual a una menor de 13 años que, además, era familiar de su expareja sentimental tras, al parecer, realizarle tocamientos en varias ocasiones.
Los hechos habrían ocurrido hace aproximadamente un año, durante el transcurso de unos seis meses, en el domicilio del sospechoso, donde la víctima acudía algunos domingos a comer, ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.
Los agentes averiguaron que el ahora detenido dormía la siesta en la misma habitación que la menor, momento en el que presuntamente le realizaba tocamientos por debajo de la ropa, en el pecho y la vagina. Además, en una ocasión llegó a frotar sus genitales contra ella. Posteriormente, tras los abusos sexuales, el sospechoso solía comprarle alguna cosa a la víctima.
Mantenía contacto a través de mensajería instantánea
El detenido mantenía contacto con la menor mediante una aplicación de mensajería instantánea, a través de la que lograba quedar con ella de nuevo con la excusa de invitarla "a comer algo que le gustase".
Por todo lo anterior, y tras practicar todas las gestiones oportunas, los policías detuvieron al hombre, de 59 años, como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual a menor de edad.
El arrestado, sin antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial, decretándose la prohibición de aproximarse más de 200 metros a la víctima y de comunicarse con ella. La Policía Nacional continúa las investigaciones con el fin de averiguar si pudiesen existir otras víctimas.
