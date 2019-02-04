Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Delitos de odio Detenido un exmilitar por delitos de odio en redes sociales

Tras una larga investigación policial que duró dos años, los agentes consiguieron documentar varios centenares de publicaciones del arrestado.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Algeciras (Cádiz) a un exmilitar como presunto responsable de un delito de odio contra distintos colectivos. El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía explica que el acusado, a través de las redes sociales, difundía mensajes amenazantes, vejatorios y violentos contra colectivos por su identidad sexual, género y nacionalidad.

El arrestado es un exmilitar profesional que había participando en misiones en Afganistán y que presumía de saber usar armas y de conocer diferentes técnicas de combate. Posteriormente, se convirtió al islam y llegó a utilizar tres perfiles en las redes sociales para transmitir comentarios amenazantes hacia multitud de colectivos.

Tras una larga investigación policial que duró dos años, los agentes consiguieron documentar varios centenares de publicaciones del arrestado que suponían un ataque a los derechos fundamentales. Además, le constaba una orden de detención e ingreso en prisión por un juzgado de Jaén.

Entre sus expresiones había afirmaciones como: "si pudiese rajaría cuellos" o "no le importaría morir en el intento". Cuando sospechó que podía estar siendo investigado abandonó España, y fue detenido a su regreso por agentes adscritos a la Brigada Provincial de Información de Madrid, quienes han contado con la colaboración de la Brigada Local de Información de Algeciras.

El arrestado fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de Guardia de Algeciras, que decretó posteriormente su ingreso en prisión.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad