Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Algeciras (Cádiz) a un exmilitar como presunto responsable de un delito de odio contra distintos colectivos. El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía explica que el acusado, a través de las redes sociales, difundía mensajes amenazantes, vejatorios y violentos contra colectivos por su identidad sexual, género y nacionalidad.
El arrestado es un exmilitar profesional que había participando en misiones en Afganistán y que presumía de saber usar armas y de conocer diferentes técnicas de combate. Posteriormente, se convirtió al islam y llegó a utilizar tres perfiles en las redes sociales para transmitir comentarios amenazantes hacia multitud de colectivos.
Tras una larga investigación policial que duró dos años, los agentes consiguieron documentar varios centenares de publicaciones del arrestado que suponían un ataque a los derechos fundamentales. Además, le constaba una orden de detención e ingreso en prisión por un juzgado de Jaén.
Entre sus expresiones había afirmaciones como: "si pudiese rajaría cuellos" o "no le importaría morir en el intento". Cuando sospechó que podía estar siendo investigado abandonó España, y fue detenido a su regreso por agentes adscritos a la Brigada Provincial de Información de Madrid, quienes han contado con la colaboración de la Brigada Local de Información de Algeciras.
El arrestado fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de Guardia de Algeciras, que decretó posteriormente su ingreso en prisión.
