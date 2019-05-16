Público
Delitos de odio Susana Gisbert, nueva fiscal de delitos de odio en València

De este modo, Gisbert cubre la vacante que había quedado tras la renuncia al puesto de la anterior responsable, Carmen Andreu, que dejó el cargo el pasado 2 de mayo.

Susana Gisbert, la nueva fiscal de delitos de odio en València. | Europa Press

La fiscal Susana Gisbert ha anunciado que deja la portavocía de la Fiscalía Provincial de València debido al "importante volumen, trascendencia y repersución" del cargo, después de haber asumido el área de Tutela Penal de la Igualdad y Contra la Discriminación el pasado 10 de mayo. Además, Gisbert es también fiscal de la Sección de Violencia de Género.

Según ha explicado en un comunicado, continuará ejerciendo el cargo de portavoz de la Fiscalía de València en funciones "hasta que el fiscal jefe así lo decida". Gisbert fue nombrada el pasado viernes coordinadora de la sección especializada en delitos de odio. De este modo, cubre la vacante que había quedado tras la renuncia al puesto de la anterior responsable, Carmen Andreu, que dejó el cargo el pasado 2 de mayo.

Entre sus nuevas funciones figuran las de identificar los crímenes de odio, el control estadístico, ya que la detección temprana de estas conductas ilícitas puede facilitar su correcta sanción, así como la valoración de los grupos o colectivos de riesgo. Igualmente, este área de la Fiscalía realiza el seguimiento de los procedimientos que se tramiten por crímenes de esta tipología.

