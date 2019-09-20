Público
Delitos sexuales Aumentan un 20% los menores condenados por delitos sexuales en España en 2018

La Fiscalía General del Estado alertó de un "muy inquietante" incremento de la violencia de género y sexual entre jóvenes y adolescentes, especialmente en los casos de delitos contra la libertad sexual ejercida en grupo, conocidos como 'manadas'.

Una pancarta con el lema: 'No es abuso, es violación'. EFE/Archivo

Un total de 323 menores fueron condenados por delitos sexuales en España en 2018, un 20,1% más que el año anterior y el 84,6% de los delitos que cometieron fueron abusos y agresiones sexuales, según la Estadística de condenados: adultos/menores. Año 2018 publicada este viernes 20 de septiembre por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Estos condenados menores cometieron 408 delitos de naturaleza sexual, un 22,9% más que en 2017. Del total de estos delitos, 95 fueron considerados como abuso sexual, 181 como abuso y agresión sexual a menores de 16 años y 69 como agresión sexual. Del total de agresiones sexuales, 8 fueron consideradas como violación. De los condenados, un 98,1% eran varones y el 1,9% mujeres.

Precisamente, el pasado 9 de septiembre, la Fiscalía General del Estado alertó en su memoria anual de 2018 de un "muy inquietante" incremento de la violencia de género y sexual entre jóvenes y adolescentes, especialmente en los casos de delitos contra la libertad sexual ejercida en grupo, conocidos como manadas. Respecto a este último fenómeno, la institución lo vinculaba directamente al uso de la pornografía en las redes sociales.

