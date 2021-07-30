Estás leyendo: Deliveroo anuncia su intención de salir de España dos meses después de aprobarse la Ley Rider

Deliveroo anuncia su intención de salir de España dos meses después de aprobarse la Ley Rider

Fuentes de la compañía niegan que la nueva legislación –que obligará a contratar a los repartidores que trabajan como falsos autónomos– haya influido en la decisión. No obstante, la empresa asegura que mantener una posición de mercado de primer nivel requeriría de una inversión muy elevada en España.

Un trabajador de Deliveroo. Charles Platiau / REUTERS

Deliveroo, la compañía de reparto de comida a domicilio, ha anunciado este viernes a través de un comunicado su intención de dejar de operar en España debido a la fuerte competencia.

La compañía considera que mantener una posición de mercado de primer nivel en España requeriría un nivel de inversión muy elevado con "un rendimiento muy incierto a largo plazo" que podría "afectar a la viabilidad económica".

Una explicación que omite por completo el impacto que tiene la denominada Ley Rider en su modelo de negocio, sustentado sobre unos repartidores que desempeñan su actividad como falsos autónomos, tal y como se ha demostrado en numerosas sentencias e inspecciones de Trabajo.

Según apunta la Agencia EFE, fuentes de la empresa niegan que la decisión tenga que ver con la llegada de dicha ley, que regulará el modelo de contratación y cerrará las puertas al uso de falsos autónomos.

