Deliveroo anuncia su intención de salir de España dos meses después de aprobarse la Ley Rider

madrid
Deliveroo, la compañía de reparto de comida a domicilio, ha anunciado este viernes a través de un comunicado su intención de dejar de operar en España debido a la fuerte competencia.
La compañía considera que mantener una posición de mercado de primer nivel en España requeriría un nivel de inversión muy elevado con "un rendimiento muy incierto a largo plazo" que podría "afectar a la viabilidad económica".
Una explicación que omite por completo el impacto que tiene la denominada Ley Rider en su modelo de negocio, sustentado sobre unos repartidores que desempeñan su actividad como falsos autónomos, tal y como se ha demostrado en numerosas sentencias e inspecciones de Trabajo.
Según apunta la Agencia EFE, fuentes de la empresa niegan que la decisión tenga que ver con la llegada de dicha ley, que regulará el modelo de contratación y cerrará las puertas al uso de falsos autónomos.
Habrá ampliación
