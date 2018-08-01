Denunciados dos camareros de Mallorca por una presunta violación a dos finlandesas

Dos camareros de un bar de playa de Magaluf, en el municipio mallorquín de Calvià, han sido denunciados por dos jóvenes finlandesas por haber sido presuntamente violadas, ha informado hoy la Policía Local en un comunicado.
Agentes de la Policía Local de Calvià acudieron ayer a las ocho de la mañana a un apartamento de la playa de Palmanova, donde dos jóvenes finlandesas de 18 y 19 años denunciaron que fueron violadas por dos camareros que ya han sido identificados.
Las dos turistas fueron trasladadas en ambulancia al Hospital Universitario de Son Espases para ser sometidas a un examen médico. Los supuestos agresores podrían haber cometido un delito contra la libertad sexual, afirma la Policía Local. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.
