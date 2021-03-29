Estás leyendo: Denuncian en A Coruña al sacerdote investigado en Ibiza por presuntos abusos sexuales



Hace un par de semanas, una cuarta víctima también denunció presuntos abusos por parte del sacerdote.

Detalle de las manos de un sacerdote.- EFE
Detalle de las manos de un sacerdote.- EFE.

Ibiza

El sacerdote acusado en Ibiza de presuntos abusos sexuales ha sido denunciado en un juzgado de A Coruña, aunque el proceso judicial se llevará a cabo en Ibiza.

Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Balears (TSJIB), desde el TSJ gallego les han comunicado que una persona -una posible quinta víctima- ha denunciado al sacerdote en A Coruña y que el caso ha sido remitido a los juzgados de Ibiza, aunque este lunes a mediodía todavía no había entrado en el registro de Ibiza ninguna demanda referente al caso, algo que puede tardar "varios días", según el TSJIB.

Hace un par de semanas, una cuarta víctima también denunció presuntos abusos por parte del sacerdote. En este caso, los hechos se habrían producido en 2006 y el delito no habría prescrito, tal y como sí sucedería con las otras víctimas.

El Obispado de Ibiza comunicó entonces la sustitución del sacerdote en la parroquia donde hasta ahora oficiaba misa, aunque su nombre e historial se mantenían en la relación del clero de las Pitiusas. Según ha podido comprobar Europa Press, el nombre del párroco ha sido ya eliminado de este listado.

A comienzos de marzo, la Santa Sede solicitó al Arzobispado de València que investigara los presuntos abusos cometidos por este cura, desplazando a Ibiza a un sacerdote para entrevistarse con el primer denunciante y recabar información. El primer presunto caso de abusos se habría cometido en Ibiza en la década de los 90.

