Denuncian ante el Defensor del Pueblo las expulsiones de tres niños con autismo de varios campamentos

Solicitan que intervenga para instar a las autoridades a que se cumpla la legislación actual, y a emprender "las medidas que consideren necesarias para evitar esta vulneración de derechos".

Un niño mientras dibuja, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY

El Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad (Cermi) y la Confederación Autismo España han denunciado ante el Defensor del Pueblo la expulsión de tres niños con trastorno del espectro autista (TEA) de varios campamentos de verano.

En un comunicado, la Confederación asegura que con estos hechos se han vulnerado los derechos de estos menores a disfrutar del ocio y esparcimiento, que están reconocidos en la Convención Internacional sobre los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad.

Por eso, solicitan al Defensor que intervenga para instar a las autoridades correspondientes a que se cumpla la legislación actual y a emprender "las medidas que consideren necesarias para evitar esta vulneración de derechos".

El Cermi y la Confederación lamentan que a día de hoy sigan existiendo "este tipo de vulneraciones" que impiden a los menores con TEA poder disfrutar como otros niños de su edad. 

