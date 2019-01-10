Denuncian el hallazgo de larvas de gusanos en el menú de un colegio en León

Las familias que utilizan el servicio de comedor del colegio público de Toral de los Vados (León) han denunciado ante la Junta la aparición de lo que consideran larvas de gusanos en unas patatas a la riojana que se sirvieron el pasado 17 de diciembre.
Según ha explicado la concejala de Educación de Toral de los Vados, Isabel Potes (PSOE), también madre de alumnas del centro, unas niñas se quejaron de que había larvas en el caldo de las patatas, de lo que dieron cuenta a las cuidadoras.
Denunciaron que sólo se retiró el plato de las mesas de los de mayor edad, pero no a los menores, que aseguraron que se les obligó a comer el mismo, algo que la empresa concesionaria del servicio niega y a la vez afirma que se procedió a establecer el protocolo previsto en estos casos: solicitar un informe externo a un veterinario.
Otra empresa realizó el examen y determinó que la muestra testigo no tenía más que "vegetales que podrían ser un condimento", si bien el informe asegura que el análisis se hizo "de manera visual", algo que a las familias no les sirve pero sí a la Delegación territorial de la Junta, que se acoge al procedimiento y da por cerrada la polémica. Catorce familias han decidido sacar a sus hijos del comedor, que se mantiene abierto con 30 alumnos.
