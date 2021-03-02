Denuncian que el jefe judicial de una comisaría de Policía se negó a investigar un posible delito de odio

MADRIDActualizado:
La Agrupación Reformista de Policías (ARP) ha denunciado el archivo "irregular" de un atestado policial sobre un posible delito de odio en una comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Santa Cruz de la Palma, en la isla canaria de La Palma. El Jefe Local de la Policía Judicial y responsable de la oficina de atención al ciudadano ordenó el archivo de una denuncia sin haber iniciado ninguna investigación sobre los hechos denunciados entre calificativos homófobos contra la víctima.
En concreto, la agrupación destaca que los hechos que nunca se llegaron a investigar estaban relacionados con un posible delito de "maltrato de obra" y un presunto delito de odio en relación con la orientación sexual. El joven que acudió a comisaría relató haber sido agredido y haber recibido insultos homófobos. La ARP denunció el pasado 24 de febrero la actuación "irregular" del responsable policial ante el Juzgado de Instrucción 1 de la localidad canaria, según un comunicado difundido este lunes.
La agrupación asegura que uno de sus representantes sindicales fue testigo directo de cómo el Jefe Local de la Policía Judicial de la comisaría ordenó por escrito a un subordinado que archivara la denuncia "sin practicar diligencia de investigación alguna" inmediatamente después de que la víctima acudiera a las dependencias policiales.
La ARP, según recoge en su comunicado, responsabiliza al Jefe local de Policía Judicial, también encargado de la ODAC (Oficina de Denuncias y Atención al Ciudadano), de "un presunto delito de prevaricación administrativa y omisión del deber de perseguir delitos".
El sindicato tilda la situación de "lamentable". Culpa al jefe policial de privar a la víctima "del derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva" y de omitir "la obligación de perseguir presuntos delitos" que habría tenido que poner en conocimiento de la autoridad judicial competente. Asimismo, la agrupación considera que el responsable se "arrogó facultades que solo corresponden al Juez Instructor y al Ministerio Fiscal".
Por último, la agrupación ha pedido protección para el delegado sindical que alertó de los hechos para evitar represalias. Para ello, ha solicitado al Jefe Local de la Policía de la localidad que active el protocolo interno. Petición que la ARP elevará también a la Delegación del Gobierno, a la Dirección General de la Policía, al Ministerio del Interior y al Ministerio de Igualdad.
