La víctima recibe asistencia por parte del área social y jurídica de la organización de defensa y representación de las personas LGTBI migrantes y refugiadas en España Kifkif.

Agresión homófoba a un refugiado en Vallecas
Agresión homófoba a un refugiado LGTBI en Vallecas. Kifkif

Kifkif, organización de defensa y representación de las personas LGTBI migrantes y refugiadas en España, ha denunciado una nueva agresión homófoba a un refugiado LGTBI en las inmediaciones del Centro Temporal de Acogida para solicitantes de asilo Las Caracolas situado en Vallecas.

"Denunciamos una brutal agresión homófoba con arma blanca en Vallecas, en las inmediaciones del Centro Temporal de Acogida para solicitantes de asilo en Madrid", han condenado. La organización ha asegurado que la "denuncia ya está en curso" y que, por lo tanto, la Policía tiene constancia de la agresión. 

Según denuncia el colectivo en las redes sociales, la víctima es un refugiado LGTBI que recibió heridas de arma blanca que requirió de varios puntos de sutura. La víctima está recibiendo asistencia por parte del área social y jurídica de la organización.

"Condenamos en los términos más enérgicos este acto despreciable de odio y violencia por el mero hecho de pertenecer a nuestra comunidad", han señalado desde la organización. El presidente de Kifkif, Samir Bargachi, junto a otros responsables de la asociación, ha remarcado la importancia de denunciar ante este tipo de situaciones: "Sin colchón social, con barreras idiomáticas y las limitaciones de la situación administrativa, las personas migrantes #LGTBI lo tienen particularmente complicado para hacer frente a esta lacra. Denunciad, denunciemos siempre". 

