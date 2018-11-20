Denuncian ante el Observatorio de Violencia la contratación de un juez de familia inhabilitado por prevaricación

La Unión de Asociaciones Familiares (UNAF) ha denunciado este martes ante el Observatorio de Violencia sobre la Mujer la contratación del juez Francisco Serrano por parte de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos para impartir, junto a la Fundación Filia, un curso sobre Coordinación Parental.
Serrano fue inhabilitado en 2011 por un periodo de dos años por prevaricación por mala práctica en un caso de custodia de un menor. Tras esta decisión del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía, la sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo aumentó la condena a diez años de inhabilitación. Sin embargo, en 2017 el Tribunal Constitucional decidió rehabilitar al Serrano.
Tras conocer que esta universidad pública había contratado al juez, la UNAF ha decidido denunciar esta situación porque "es un conocido opositor a la ley de violencia de género y defensor del falso 'síndrome de alienación parental', una teoría acientífica, no reconocida en la práctica jurídica, que pretende culpabilizar a las madres del rechazo de hijos e hijas a sus padres maltratadores".
Mediante una nota de prensa, también han querido denunciar que "la Fundación Filia es una entidad que aporta la mayoría del profesorado" en el curso, y que su presidenta, Lucía del Prado Castillo, "ha sido criticada tras una comisión sobre infancia y adolescencia en el Congreso por negar la violencia de género, insistir en la existencia de denuncias falsas y defender el síndrome de alienación parental".
