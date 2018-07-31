Público
Orgullo 2018 Denuncian dos violaciones durante la celebración del Orgullo de Madrid

La Observatorio madrileño contra la LGTBIfobia ha contabilizado 35 incidentes homófobos.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación en Madrid por los derechos LGTBI / EFE

Dos jóvenes, de 18 y 25 años, fueron violados durante la celebración del Orgullo 2018 en Madrid, según un informe del Observatorio madrileño contra la LGTBIfobia que ha registrado 35 incidentes homófobos en el Mado. La asociación Arcópoli, impulsora del Observatorio, esta es la primera vez que se producen violaciones en el Mado.

La primera violación tuvo lugar en la plaza de toros de Las Ventas el sábado 7 de julio. La víctima denunció en comisaría que al menos dos hombres le agredieron sexualmente y se produjo la detención de los presuntos autores. 

Mientras, la segunda víctima de agresión sexual decidió no denunciar los hechos, que se produjeron en un portal del barrio de Malasaña cuando el joven, de 18 años, estaba ayudando a una persona a meter las maletas en una vivienda. 

Además, hubo otros actos discriminatorios. Un coche apareció con el parabrisas roto por llevar dentro una bandera arcoíris en Rivas-Vaciamadrid. En otros municipios madrileños, como Algete y Torrelodones, se realizaron pintadas homófobas.

