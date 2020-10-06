Estás leyendo: Abandonan a 20.000 pollitos en el aeropuerto de Barajas

El cliente al que iban destinados rechazó el envío y quedaron abandonados a su suerte en el aeródromo de Madrid. La protectora de animales ALBA los ofrece en adopoción en grupos de entre 15 y 20 crías. 

Los pollitos abandonados en Barajas | Twitter: @Laura_Luengo_m
Un total de 20.000 pollitos de gallina han quedado abandonados a su suerte en el aeropuerto de Barajas después de que el cliente a quien iban destinados y que se encuentra en África haya rechazado el envío, según Telemadrid. El destino de las crías era una granja de engorde en la que hubiesen sido sacrificados a los 41 días. 

La protectora de animales madrileña ALBA se ha hecho cargo de los animales y los está dando en adopción en grupos de 10 a 15 crías, con el requisito de que los nuevos destinatarios los cuiden debidamente y no los destinen al consumo.

La protectora ha denunciado que muchos de los pollitos han muerto, y que necesitan lámparas de calor, bebederos y comida. El responsable de ALBA ha señalado en declaraciones a Telemadrid que los animales quedaron "en palés al aire libre, mojándose durante estos días" porque no los querían transportar tras la negativa del destino.

La protectora también ha informado de que todos los animales supervivientes han pasado la noche en casas de acogida de particulares que se han acercado a ayudar.

