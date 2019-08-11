Público
DERECHOS HUMANOS La ONU pide a los países del sur de Europa una solución para los migrantes del Open Arms 

"Hacemos un llamamiento a los países de la región para que desembarquen a todas las personas y les den la oportunidad de buscar asilo a aquellos que necesitan protección", ha afirmado la delegación italiana de ACNUR en su cuenta de Twitter.

Un total de 39 personas fueron rescatadas este domingo en aguas internacionales por el Open Arms. / @campsoscar

El Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACNUR) ha instado este sábado a los países del sur de Europa a autorizar el desembarco de los migrantes y refugiados que están a bordo del Open Arms y ha señalado que algunas de estas personas ya han expresado su voluntad de pedir asilo en Europa.

"Hacemos un llamamiento a los países de la región para que desembarquen a todas las personas y les den la oportunidad de buscar asilo a aquellos que necesitan protección", ha afirmado la delegación italiana de ACNUR en su cuenta de Twitter, horas después de que la ONG Open Arms confirmase que ya tiene a bordo a 160 personas.

El Gobierno maltés se ha ofrecido a autorizar el desembarco de los 35 migrantes que fueron rescatados este sábado de madrugada en su zona de búsqueda, pero se ha negado a admitir a los 121 más que llevaban ya más de una semana a bordo del Open Arms. Para la ONG, es algo "inaceptable".

Este llamamiento coincide también con los dos rescates en menos de 24 horas realizados por el Ocean Viking, el buque gestionado por las ONG Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y SOS Mediterranée. Este sábado subió a bordo a otras 80 personas y suma ya más de 160 migrantes en la embarcación, que sigue a la espera de un puerto seguro para desembarcar. 

