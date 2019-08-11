La ONG Médicos sin Fronteras ha anunciado este domingo el rescate de otros 81 migrantes en aguas del Mediterráneo central, y ya son 251 el total de rescatados a bordo, un número que rebasa el límite de carga del navío, estimado en 200 personas.
Se trata del tercer rescate efectuado por el barco que gestionan MSF y SOS Mediterranée desde el pasado viernes, cuando rescataron a 85 personas. Al día siguiente, salvó a otras 85. "El Ocean Viking es un barco de emergencia", recordó este sábado la responsable de comunicación de MSF a bordo del barco, Hannah Wallace, "y no tenemos la capacidad para atender médica y psicológicamente a estas personas a bordo de manera prolongada".
Dado que ningún país ha ofrecido al barco la oportunidad de desembarcar "el Ocean Viking continuará patrullando las aguas del Mediterráneo Central ya que puede haber otras embarcaciones que puedan estar en peligro", según MSF. "Respecto al desembarco seguro de esta personas, se han iniciado contactos con las autoridades marítimas que coordinan los rescates en esta área", ha asegurado la ONG en un comunicado, donde descarta a Libia como opción, por temor a cualquier violación a los derechos humanos de los rescatados que pueda ocurrir en suelo del país norteafricano.
La Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) calcula que, en lo que va de año, más de 840 personas han perdido la vida en el Mediterráneo, entre ellas unas 576 que intentaban alcanzar las costas de Italia o Malta.
