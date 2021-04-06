Estás leyendo: Detienen a una pareja en Murcia por agredir y acosar a una joven transexual

TRANSFOBIA

Detienen a una pareja en Murcia por agredir y acosar a una joven transexual

La mujer llegó a cambiar sus rutinas para no encontrarse con los presuntos autores y evitar así las agresiones físicas y verbales. 

Policía Nacional
Coche de la Policía Nacional en un operativo en Ceuta el pasado día 29 de marzo (foto de archivo). Antonio Sempere / efe

MADRID

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Molina de Segura (Murcia) a un hombre y una mujer, de 34 y 33 años y con nacionalidad española por, presuntamente, ser los autores de las agresiones a una joven transexual. Según publica la Opinión de Murcia, a la pareja se les acusa de un delito de odio con motivo de identidad sexual. 

El Grupo de Policía Judicial de la localidad murciana decidió abrir una investigación tras recibir una denuncia por parte de la víctima, en la que narraba los insultos, amenazas y agresiones que recibió presuntamente por parte de los detenidos. 

Según esta información, el acoso se remonta al verano de 2019, periodo en el que la víctima había iniciado su transición de género. La joven temía denunciar los hechos por sufrir algún tipo de venganza, y para evitar dichos insultos y amenazas, llegó a cambiar sus rutinas para no encontrarse con la pareja, pero no fue suficiente. Los presuntos agresores continuaron con las amenazas y las vejaciones, llegando incluso a la agresión física. Fu en ese momento cuando decidió denunciar lo ocurrido. 

La Policía en colaboración con la Oficina Nacional de lucha contra los Delitos de Odio puso en marcha la investigación que les ha conducido a los indicios de este presunto delito contra los derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas. 

La Policía Nacional ha remitido el expediente al Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de Molina de Segura y al Fiscal Provincial Delegado contra los Delitos de Odio y Discriminación, para que procedan a tomar las medidas pertinentes. 

