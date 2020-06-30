Estás leyendo: Una limpiadora de hospital es sancionada por llamarle la atención a la directora por no llevar mascarilla

Una limpiadora de hospital es sancionada por llamarle la atención a la directora por no llevar mascarilla

La CGT ha anunciado que recurrirá legalmente la actitud argumentando que es un flagrante atentado a los derechos de las trabajadoras, además de "acoso y persecución sindical", pues la trabajadora es delegada de la  CGT en su empresa. 

Una limpiadora desinfecta el ascensor del hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca, en Murcia.. EFE/Marcial Guillén
En el Hospital de San Juan de la Cruz de Úbeda (Jaén), una limpiadora del hospital ha sido suspendida de empleo y sueldo durante diez días por llamarle la atención a cuatro personas que no llevaban mascarilla, entre las que se encontraba la directora de los servicios generales del hospital. La Confederación General de Trabajadores (CGT) ha recurrido legalmente por atentar claramente contra los derechos de la empleada "a la que ni siquiera han llamado para escuchar su versión antes de imponerle la sanción".

Según el diario ABC, la empresa sanciona a la trabajadora porque el pasado 14 de abril llamó la atención a la directora de los servicios generales y a otras tres personas del equipo directivo cuando se encontraban en la cafetería del personal hospitalario. 

La CGT ha respondido que "todas las personas tenemos la obligación de cumplir con las normas, dar ejemplo y impedir que se expanda la pandemia" y recuerdan que "ponerse la mascarilla es un deber en un centro hospitalario según la normativa vigente".

CGT: "Todas las personas tenemos la obligación de cumplir con las normas"

Además, han asegurado que también se trata de una situación de "acoso y persecución sindical", ya que la trabajadora es la delegada de CGT en la empresa.

La CGT de Úbeda ha recurrido legalmente la sanción del hospital, y ha exigido una indemnización por perjuicios morales a la empleada, que actualmente está de baja por depresión.

